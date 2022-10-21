We’re back again! It’s time for our 17th annual Quilt and Craft Show on November 11-12, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Upper Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 1866 Ridge Road, Grass Valley (across from Nevada Union High School). Admission is FREE, with plenty of FREE parking.

Quilters With a Mission is a non-profit organization of local women which began meeting in 1999, approximately fourteen ladies now. They meet weekly at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley as a ministry to the unborn and newborn, making baby quilts to donate to local pregnancy centers which distribute them to families in our community.

Thus far, we have made approximately 2500 quilts. Some are sold at our annual show along with other lovely craft items, but most are given away. Several quilts have also been given to fire victims and patients receiving chemotherapy.

According to Lori Murray, show coordinator, the annual show began in 2004 as the only fundraiser for the organization. All proceeds from sales of the locally made items go to replenish supplies.

The quilting ladies are anxious to win a ribbon for their quilts, so while you’re there be sure to vote for your favorite and enter the FREE door prize drawing to win a beautiful handmade quilt and other prizes.

What a great opportunity to support your community and purchase quality handcrafted quilts of all sizes and price ranges as well as wall hangings, table runners, pot holders, aprons, pillows, handbags, decorative items, and much more just in time for holiday giving or as a special gift for yourself. We’re anxious to meet you and present you with our array of wonderful quilts and craft products.

All ladies in the community with minimal sewing skills are welcome every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to help us create beautiful quilts. All materials are provided.