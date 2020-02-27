Queen of Hearts Tournament— Great cookies and surprise gifts too!

We played the Queen of Hearts Tournament on Feb. 13. This was a team game with ABCD players. Using a Heart Ball, one player per hole would be the “queen “ and her net ball was used plus the best net score per hole for the lowest net score of the other three players. Thank you to Bridget Buford and Nina Quintal for a fun tournament. (Great cookies and surprise gifts too!)

Congrats to all the flight winners and the following ladies:

Birdies: Carol Plette (hole #3) and Susan Sainz (#8).

Chip-ins: Carol Plette (#3), Susan Sainz (#8), Dottie Teague (holes #12 and 17), Joan Dickerson (#15) and Terri Mesple (#16).

Overall Low Net: Janice Pucci (net 67).

Winning teams were:

First Place: Pucci, Mesple, Plette and O’Toole — Team Score 126

Second Place: Willard, Brusher, Allred and Buford — Team Score 134

Third Place: Quintal, Moyer, Szyper and Castaldo — Team Score 136

Fourth Place: Dickerson, Pray, Baca and Brewster —Team Score 137

Congratulations to all of you!

Just a little celebrity mention … have you seen the flyer for the Hers and His for this year yet? Well, Lake Wildwood is represented! Take a look and see the great pic of the Twohigs front and center! You both look maaahvelous!

Feb. 26 Overall Low Net was Connie Berg with a net 64. Congratulations!

Also, in the net 60s were Patricia O’Toole (net 65), Sandy Twohig (net 67), Sandy Turzak (net 69) and Janice Pucci (net 69).

Here are the birdies and chip-ins:

Birdies: Karen Price (#16), Kalli Brzezinski (#4) and Joan Dickerson (#14).

Chip-ins: Sandy Twohig (#5), Janice Pucci (#12) and Diane Brewster (#6).

Great golfing, ladies — congrats to all!

Feb. 27 we played Even Steven. Results will be in my next article, due to the timing of my due date,

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact Sandy Twohig, 432-0640, for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due March 11. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to mention it next time. Your help makes this article possible!

Have fun, I will see you on the course.