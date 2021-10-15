PV MAC Meeting

Are you interested in land-use and development issues in Penn Valley? If so, please join the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council (PVMAC) at their monthly meetings on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., with the next meeting on Thursday, October 21. The agenda for each meeting is posted online in the Agenda Center at mynevadacounty.com.

The Penn Valley MAC is a formal council, comprised of Penn Valley residents, that was established for the sole purpose of advising the District IV Supervisor, the Planning Department, and Board of Supervisors on development and land use issues in Penn Valley.

To see the area boundaries of the MAC, please visit the Penn Valley MAC’s webpage on mynevadacounty.com. The MAC is currently meeting online via Zoom.