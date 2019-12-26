PV Fire Chief Forms Fire Safety Commmittee

The Penn Valley Fire Protection District board of directors is establishing a Fire Benefit Suppression Assessment Committee to help the District develop and provide information to the public to obtain approval of a special benefit assessment increase as necessary to support additional staff.

The board, PVFPD management staff and Harris and Associates engineers will work with the committee in these efforts to anticipate and answer questions that may arise from the committee or public as to the need, the amount of the special fire benefit assessment increase, alternative staffing arrangements or other matters.

The committee will be composed of citizens, a PVFPD board member and the fire chief.

If you are interested, please send in a resume. Return to the office at 10513 Spenceville Road, or by mail at P.O. Box 180, Penn Valley, CA 95946 or email to Chief Wagner at dwagner@pennvalleyfire.com or financial administrator at mthelen@pennvalleyfire.com by Jan. 7.

Please attend the District’s next board meeting on Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m., at 10513 Spenceville Road. For any questions call 432-2630.