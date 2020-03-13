PULL TABS OR POP TABS

No matter what you personally call the tabs– Lake Wildwood is collecting them for the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Sacramento.

I would like to congratulate and thank all those families that have already been contributed to this effort. It is important that we continue to support this ongoing project, so please continue to collect and turn them in.

Thank you, again, for the effort and encouragement for a worthwhile project. The Ronald McDonald house collects and turns the pull tabs into a recycle center. They then use this cash to reduce the cost of families staying at the RMH while their child is in the hospital.

Collections spots are at the administration office, Community Center and the Acorn Room in the Clubhouse.

If there are any questions feel free to call 432-8054 – Jerry