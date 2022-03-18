Pull Tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Fifth grader Michael Lynch was proud to present to Jerry Biagini a half-pound of pull tabs he collected. Michael asked his librarian at school to save them for him, and she, along with his parents and grandparents, also contributed. “It’s easy,” says Michael. “There are so many items with pull tabs – dog and cat food, mostly anything that is in a can, and, of course, soda pop, beer cans, etc. Just keep the tabs in a jar or baggie. Easy, peasy!”

The monies collected from the recycling of these aluminum pull tabs is used to reduce the cost of needy families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Sacramento while their child is in one of the local hospitals.

So why not join with Michael and so many others and start saving those pull tabs and know you are helping a family in need? It’s “easy peasy,” as Michael says – just ask your friends, teachers, relatives and neighbors to save them…

AND THEN…

Drop them off at the Administration office or Community Center. If you have any questions, feel free to call Jerry at 530-432-8054. (This project is sponsored by your Community Relations Committee).