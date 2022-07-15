Priorities: What Do We Do First?

Steve Roddy



When we meet Lake Wildwood members at community events and invite them to sign up for a Defensible Space Advisory visit, a common reply is, “Oh, we know what we have to do!” or “There are so many issues on our property.”

In last year’s Fire Wise community questionnaire, many people said their number one obstacle was not knowing where to start on defensible space projects. Here’s where we come in!

One of our most important points of advice is setting defensible space priorities. During our confidential visit we advise you which measures should be your top priorities. Normally it takes some time to complete the work. Arrangements for tree work can take up to six months of lead time. A prioritized list of work helps you plan and budget, so the most important things get done first. There’s no shame here. Most homes need defensible space improvements, and we all have ongoing maintenance we need to do to improve our ability to evacuate safely and protect our homes from wildfire.

Please, sign up for a free, confidential defensible space advisory visit at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com/dsav

We’ll help you decide what to do first!