



Pride of ownership is a psychological benefit most often reflected in well-maintained property. A price cannot be attached to this subjective value, and its importance will vary from person to person. Google

In the last column, I spoke about choosing Lake Wildwood as the perfect place for me. So many residents consider this the ideal community in which to live for many reasons. It is a beautiful place, well maintained, and so pleasing in many ways.

As a community, we all need to protect and care for this perfect place to live. The Association can only do so much to enhance and maintain all of the public areas, so it is up to us, the residents, to do the same with our private space called home.

As we enter into this Summer/Fall Season also commonly known in this area as the fire season, we need to take the necessary steps to insure that our living space is clear of all debris, tall grasses, leaf piles on roofs, and dead limbs and branches on our trees. Be a good neighbor—do your part.

On a similar note, the drought is really bad this year. So many have converted their flower gardens to rock gardens with succulents interspersed among the boulders and rocks. They look beautiful. Choosing native plants that require little water is a good move. Installing drip systems and timers to water during early morning hours is also a good investment. Think before you plant. Green grass lawns are really not appropriate in this rural, forest-like setting, and consume a great deal of water to maintain their lushness.

I don’t mean to be on a soapbox, but I do care about maintaining our lifestyle here in Lake Wildwood, and I am sure most people here feel the same way. But as it stated in the quote in the beginning, it is subjective and differs from person to person. We can only hope that everyone thinks beyond their personal preferences and acts in behalf of the entire community.