Pride of Ownership
Pride of ownership is a psychological benefit most often reflected in well-maintained property. A price cannot be attached to this subjective value, and its importance will vary from person to person. Google
In the last column, I spoke about choosing Lake Wildwood as the perfect place for me. So many residents consider this the ideal community in which to live for many reasons. It is a beautiful place, well maintained, and so pleasing in many ways.
As a community, we all need to protect and care for this perfect place to live. The Association can only do so much to enhance and maintain all of the public areas, so it is up to us, the residents, to do the same with our private space called home.
As we enter into this Summer/Fall Season also commonly known in this area as the fire season, we need to take the necessary steps to insure that our living space is clear of all debris, tall grasses, leaf piles on roofs, and dead limbs and branches on our trees. Be a good neighbor—do your part.
On a similar note, the drought is really bad this year. So many have converted their flower gardens to rock gardens with succulents interspersed among the boulders and rocks. They look beautiful. Choosing native plants that require little water is a good move. Installing drip systems and timers to water during early morning hours is also a good investment. Think before you plant. Green grass lawns are really not appropriate in this rural, forest-like setting, and consume a great deal of water to maintain their lushness.
I don’t mean to be on a soapbox, but I do care about maintaining our lifestyle here in Lake Wildwood, and I am sure most people here feel the same way. But as it stated in the quote in the beginning, it is subjective and differs from person to person. We can only hope that everyone thinks beyond their personal preferences and acts in behalf of the entire community.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pride of Ownership
Pride of ownership is a psychological benefit most often reflected in well-maintained property. A price cannot be attached to this subjective value, and its importance will vary from person to person. Google