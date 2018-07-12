Price Dismissed—Board to Fill Vacancy Monday

Lake Wildwood's Board of Director will meet Monday, July 16 to appoint a new member to replace Lucinda Price who was "dismissed" earlier this week.

The meeting begins 1 p.m. in the Community Center's Manzanita Room.

The meeting is open to the public and comment will be accepted.

"The Board of Directors shall consider and vote to appoint one of four candidates who have submitted their applications for appointment to the Board."