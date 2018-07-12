Price Dismissed—Board to Fill Vacancy Monday
July 12, 2018
Lake Wildwood's Board of Director will meet Monday, July 16 to appoint a new member to replace Lucinda Price who was "dismissed" earlier this week.
The meeting begins 1 p.m. in the Community Center's Manzanita Room.
The meeting is open to the public and comment will be accepted.
"The Board of Directors shall consider and vote to appoint one of four candidates who have submitted their applications for appointment to the Board."
Trending In: TWI
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Body found in Truckee River near Hwy 267 bypass bridge
- Governor nixes parole for Sam Strange, convicted of murdering two Nevada County girls
- Nevada County authorities ID jawbone as remains of Jordan Rose, 23
- Nevada County authorities: Discovery of man who overdosed leads to 5 arrests
- Stand by your ham: Specialty meat market to open in Nevada City