Preparing Evacuation Routes will be Association’s Primary Focus.

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) met on Thursday, February 13. LWA Board members Randy Smith, and Chris Heisler attended the meeting.

Randy Smith, LWA Board liaison, reported on recent LWA Board activity. The new Security Department software is currently being tested and assessed. A new fire management division (within Public Works) was created for the purpose of bringing Wildwood roads up to fire codes regarding roadside clearance requirements and removal of roadside fire fuel. The LWA Board has approved purchasing two pieces of heavy equipment – a large chipper and a skip loader. This equipment will allow Public Works to better achieve vegetation management goals and deal with the collections of roadside fire fuel that they will be removing. Evacuation routes will be their initial primary focus.

Pete Newell, Security Supervisor, reported that staffing is now up to expected levels. New officers have completed their 80 hours of training and are on the job. Newell said that his officers are presently contacting residents that are making vehicle repairs in their driveways in violation of LWA rules. Officers are also continuing to contact residents with on-street parking violations. Officers have made several responses for loose dogs and barking dog complaints. One golf cart accident/collision resulted in a resident being hospitalized for moderate injuries; CHP is investigating.

Newell stated that public interest at the January 23 Stonegate community meeting focused on pedestrian safety and fire preparedness. Traffic Engineer, Keith Franklin, discussed his recommendations for intersection safety improvements.

Stonegate security and the PSC will have another town hall meeting on Emergency Communications and Evacuation planned for later this spring.

PSC chairman Gene Vander Plaats reported progress has been made from Keith Franklin’s report on intersection safety. Five intersections were identified and studied. Three of the five have already resulted in vegetation corrections. The remaining two will be corrected when re-sealing and re-striping work on the roadway occurs in the near future.

Barbara Tiegs, chairperson of the Fire Risk Reduction Working Group, (FRRWG) reported that her team continues to encourage the formation of neighborhood groups. The FRRWG will conduct a town hall meeting Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm in the Cedar Room. The topic will be Roadside Vegetation Management.

The Public Safety Committee meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Dogwood Room at the Community Center. The next meeting will be March 12th. All Lake Wildwood residents are invited to attend.