Power … ‘It’s a powerful thing”

Over the past two weeks we have dealt with severe power outages and it has wreaked havoc on us golfers. That may be putting it mildly, one of the guys expressed.

So, you want to make a starting time … sorry, the Jonas system is down. Oh well, I will just drop by the Pro Shop and sign up … sorry, there is no power. Can you check on what time I am playing, I ask. Sorry, there are no tee sheets available because we have no power. Will the range be open? No sir, no power.

One bit of good news … if you did manage to get out on the course, you found one thing for sure. “The only power you needed was behind that little white ball.”

Things could be worse and many of us adjusted well. A steady hum of generators carried through the neighborhood. It seemed like more people were out walking and you heard a lot of “Just killing time until the power comes back.” Speaking of killing time, I stopped by the Pro Shop and caught up with Carlis sharing a bit of humor with one of our bored golfers.

“Dear dad, no mun, no fun, your son.”

“Dear son, so sad, too bad, your dad.”

Carlis, keeping it light these powerless days. Be thankful for what you have.