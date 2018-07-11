Pleasant Valley Road Work

To alleviate fears and social media rage, I spoke with county road department spokesman Josh Pack today.

Pleasant Valley Road will be repaved from Highway 20 to Bitney Springs Road. The work your seeing now if necessary preparation for that project, which Pack says will be done by late this week or early next.

In the meantime, delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected. Stripping will be done two weeks later.

Pack, a longtime resident of Lake Wildwood, is the son of former Association Board President Jim Pack.

—Mike Dobbins

TWI News