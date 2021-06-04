Planning for July 4

Lake Wildwood is getting ready for the 4th of July celebration. I recently sent out a letter to the community and will repeat what we are doing in this week’s eBits:

Many of our members are asking what the plans are for this year’s 4th of July Fireworks and activities.

We understand that currently Covid restrictions state that we are not allowed to have outdoor sponsored events, however this event is too large and complicated that we cannot wait to start the planning.

Currently, we are in the process of planning the event and have full intentions of providing the community with a spectacular and fun couple of days. We have secured the fireworks and the Social Committee is working on getting together all the volunteers and events that we traditionally have every year. We are moving full speed ahead to have the event.

As of today, we are not allowed to have outdoor sponsored events per the Nevada County Board of Health. Even though the CDC has issued more relaxed guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing, the State of California and Nevada County have not changed their positions.





Please note that LWA will follow state and local guidelines in effect on the 4th of July, therefore Lake Wildwood may have to cancel all or part of the activities being planned for this event.

We understand that this may make it more difficult for you to make your plans, but we are hoping and planning on being allowed to have the annual Independence Day Celebration.