Planning for April’s Annual TT&T

Your Tennis Club is planning on participating in the annual TT&T this year. It will be held the end of April. As you go through your spring cleaning, please save your treasures for us to sell! When the date gets closer, we will let you know when and where you can drop off your donations! Thank you!

Our first tennis social of 2020 will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m. We will be having our St. Patrick’s Day social. All Tennis Club members are invited to play tennis or just come for the corned beef luncheon organized by our wonderful social club!

Our ladies USTA 65+ tennis team is starting their spring season. They have the following home matches and would love some fans to cheer them on: Thursday, March 12, 19 and 26, and April 23. All home games start at 11:30 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 8. Our drop-in times and tennis office hours will be changing with the time change.

Our 2020 Tennis Club directory indicates that we will change to the new hours the week of March 9. However, it is still pretty chilly this early in the year so, like the previous years, we will change to the new hours the first Monday in May. We will send out a reminder at that time.