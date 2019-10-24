Pink and Dink — Fun for a Cause

Pink was the color of the day at the Lake Wildwood Marina Courts on Saturday, Oct. 19. It was a day full of celebrations for the PB community, as it was the official grand opening of the newly resurfaced four PB-only designated courts and tennis court.

The day coincided with the 10th anniversary of the introduction of the PB game to the community by our “mother” and founders, Gerry Cosby, and her husband, Stan.

This was reason enough for the PB community to have a party, but knowing that October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, the PB Club hosted a “Pink and Dink” grand opening celebration, with the money donated by the community going to the Sierra Nevada Breast Imaging Center towards the purchase of a new state-of-the-art imaging machine.

Pink pickleballs, pink shirts, a pink cake and lots of pink everywhere made for a fun-filled grand opening, with money going to a good cause!

CUTLINES: Nathalia: Use any, or all, pix….they are identified by IMG # below.

IMG 9150: Gerry Cosby, with scissors in hand, and husband, Stan, cut the ribbon and raised a toast to officially open the new courts for play.

IMG 5410: Victor Simon and Melissa McCarthy, thanking PB committee members Jeff Seid, Barbara Mertzlufft, Pat Miller-Fee and Gene Cook for working with the Board and community to improve the PB facilities.

IMG 2563: PB Club members excited to play on the new courts.

IMG 3064: Pat Miller-Fee, Suzie and Karl Miller, and Jan Christensen were the first to play on the new court.