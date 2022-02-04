Pickleball Trivia

Entering 2022, I wanted to impart to my fellow Pickleball Players some fascinating, spellbinding knowledge regarding Pickleball, our club, and the players themselves. Only problem, my brain just went plumb blank. No ratatattat came forth from my laptop, only a terribly blank computer screen stared back at me for days.

When, out from my office, there arose such a buzz,

I sprang from the TV to see what the buzz was.

Into the office, I made a mad dash,

on my computer, the word Trivia did flash.





When to my wondering eyes the word Quiz appeared,

my laptop had spoken, my eyes filled with tears.

Some questions were written just for me and you,

about Pickleball’s fun facts, to follow are a few.

Answers collected, percentages tabulated,

these Trivia facts have not been fabricated.

Please complete this quiz without any support,

Thoughts of cheating you should immediately abort.

Some of the questions have multiple answers,

No prizes to earn, so take lots of chancers.

1.Which one of these delightful women is considered “The Mother” of LWW Pickleball? (rumor has it that “Queen Mum” might be a more desirable title)

a.Victoria Simonb. Kat Tuttle c. Bella Sikes d. Gerry Cosby

2. Of the following pickleball players, which ones ARE NOT considered Charter members of the LWW Pickleball Club? (multiple responses accepted)

a.Marcy Elliot b. Don Queen c. Kat Tuttle d. Bill Sikes e. Stan & Gerry Cosby

3.In what month/year was the first pickleball game played in LWW?

a.April 1897 b. October 2009 c. July 2010

4. Of the following statements, which are false regarding early LWW Pickleball?

a.Players were relegated to play only at Meadow Park

b.Marcy Elliot, the first Pickleball Club member, learned the game while in Seattle, WA

c.Bill Sikes was coerced into becoming the first Pickleball Club President

d.Pickleball players were invited to play their new game on the tennis courts on the second Tuesday of the fourth month of each year in which the moon aligned with Mars.

e.“The Mother of LWW Pickleball” first learned to play pickleball in 2009 at Rossmore in Walnut Creek, CA, where there were about 12 players and now have 500-plus players fighting for court time.

5.In order to promote and acquire funds for equipment for the new game of pickleball, what strategies were utilized by the LWW Charter Members?

a.Held demonstration pickleball games at Gateway Park

b.Wrote articles in The Wildwood Independent

c.Acquired skills needed to navigate through LWW’s HOA

d.Patience, patience, patience

e.All the above, plus even more patience

6.The “biggest” challenge to playing pickleball in the early days of the sport was:

a.Lugging 10 lb. sand-bases onto courts to attach netsb. Getting a court

c. Finding playersd. Passing the noise studies

7.Most Pickleball Club members have been playing for how many years?

a.Less than 1 yr.b. 1-3 yrs. c. 3-7 yrs. d. More than 7 yrs.

8.Most LWW Pickleball players are how old?

a.30 and under b. 31-49c. 50-69d. 70-99

e. 100 at any age after three hours of playing in 90+ degree heat (just a comment)

9.What Percentage of LWW Pickleball Club members learned to play at LWW?

a. 53%b. 68%c. 77%d. 82%

10.How many hours of pickleball, including Drop-In, do most Pickleball Club members play a week?

a.Under 3 hrs. b. 3- 5 hrs. c. 5 – 8 hrs. d. 8+ hrs.

11.Approximately how much time each week do most Pickleball Club members watch pickleball related YouTube & online videos?

a.Never b. less than 1 hr.c. 1-3 hrs. d. 3+ hrs.

12.When do most pickleball members make pickleball court reservations?

a. Never, that’s why they are happy pickleball players

b. At the stroke of 7:00 AM, three days in advance

c. When convenient to do so

d. The day they play, they take their chances

13.What is the anguish-free “trick” to acquiring a pickleball court at 7 AM?

Absolutely NO information was provided by any Club member knowing this trick. We know you’re out there and will hunt you down. Then your secret will be OURS!!!

14.What does the average Pickleball Club member DO or SAY when they can’t recall the Pickleball gate or lock combination?

a.Emits ineffective verbal outrage such as: Darn, Stinker, Shucks, Oh Gosh etc.

b.Hisses and growls, shakes the lock violently, shouts for help, and when all else fails makes frantic calls to Nan, Scott, or spouse

c.Goes shopping or heads to Hole 19 to figure it out

d.Something else

15.Most Pickleball Club members have been influenced/motivated to play pickleball because: (multiple responses accepted)

a.Doesn’t take a lot of time out of their day

b.Had to find a new sport due to an injury

c.A fun way to exercise

d.Socialization opportunities

e.Jan brings her famously delicious cinnamon rolls on Sundays

f.Coercion by pickleball addicts (wife, husband, friend, ambassadors)

16.Pickleball Club members report which of the following to be the most important piece of equipment?

a.Shoes b. Paddle c. Ball d. Water bottle (filled) e. Eye protection

e. Duh, everyone knows it’s “The Outfit”

17.What percentage of Pickleball Club members played some kind of racket or paddle-type sport before trying Pickleball?

a. 57% b. 68% c. 76% d. 80%

18. If a Pickleball Club member were to quit pickleball, what would happen to their social life?

a.It’s over b. Men would join Garden Club, discovering their softer-side c. Women would find solace in their garages (woman cave), discovering the joys of hiding out, tinkering, and sipping a glass of fine wine d. All of the above

19. If you win most of your Pickleball games, you most likely are very good at pickleball and:

a.Tennisb. Ping-Pongc. Racquetball d. Cheating

20.If a Pickleball player’s shot lands in the opponent’s court, but it spins back over the net without being hit, whose POINT is it?

a. The side of the player who hit the ballb. The opponents’ side

b. Neither, replay d. Don’t Know??? Ask Alexa (she knows)

21.The maximum number of holes allowed in an official pickleball are?

a.Same as the number of dimples on a golf ball

b. Same as three-dozen eggs

c. Same number of acres the farmer plowed “in the back ___”

22.How much does the official yellow pickleball weigh?

a.Same as a yellow unofficial Pickleball

b.Half the weight of 2 official yellow pickleballs

c.Between .78 and .935 ounces

23.Where did the game of pickleball get its name?

a.A dog who liked to eat pickles b. The green ping-pong paddles first used to play the game c. A boat that pickles herring on its way into port d. None of the above

The controversary surrounding the origin of the name of the game, pickleball, is fascinating. After an exhaustive search, this writer uncovered a definitive, undeniably true accounting of how the game was named. Unfortunately,  the maximum number of words for this article have been reached and the answer to question 23 will have to be shared in 6-weeks when the follow-up article is published . “Pickleball Trivia Continued” article will focus on history, timeline, highlights, inventors and of course the origin of the name of the game– “Pickleball“, the fastest growing sport in the world today !!!

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Gerry Cosby, Bill Sikes, and Nan Spiers, for their support with the content of this article and to the 110 Pickleball Club members who completed the survey.

Answers: underlined responses reflect the top answer/highest percentage for question

1) d; 2) Trick question all Charter Members; 3) b; 4) d; 5) e; 6) c; 7) b-32%, d-28%

c-27%, a-13%; 8) c-50%, d-46%, b-4%, a-0%; 9) d; 10) b-45%, a-22%, c-20%, d-14%;

11) b-49%, a-40%, c-7%, d-4%; 12) b-47%, c-25%, a-16%, d-6%; 13) NA;

14) b-42%, d-39%, a-16%, c-3%; 15) c-70%, d-62%, f- 40%, a&b- 23% each, e- 100%-Thanks Jan; 16) b-43%, d-22%, e-19%, c-10%, e-5%, a-1%; 17) d; 18) d; 19) d;

20) a; 21) c-40; 22) c; 23) d