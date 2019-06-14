Pickleball Players Know How to Party!

The LWW Pickleball Club held its annual meeting and picnic on, Tuesday, June 12 at Commodore Park. With well over 120-plus members and guests in attendance the team of Chris Smallman, Ron Marenco and Ed Sanchez barbecued (in 94 degree heat!) hamburgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs for all.

President Gene Cook led a short meeting/discussion reviewing past and present PB matters. After the meeting, Bill Sikes who was in charge of the evening’s entertainment introduced, PK and Pray, LWW’s own favorite in-house band who played a variety of music including a special song written just for our PB Club…about the funny side of pickleball! There were also guest entertainers including PB member and singer, Ken Johnson and harmonica player, Joe Bruno to round out the night’s entertainment.

The night ended with an amazing and delicious tres leche cake, prepared by PB member Marguerite Flores. Nan Spier, and her team of volunteers hosted another fun-filled and successful PB event!