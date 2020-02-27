PG&E Phone Scams

We have received several calls lately from Lake Wildwood residents who have been receiving phone calls that are scams – claiming to be from PG&E and asking for money to avoid service disruption. PG&E does not ask for financial information over the phone. If there is any doubt about the call, hang up and call PG&E yourself. Here is a link to information from PG&E:

https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/customer-service/help/scams/scams.page

Over the years there have been many groups that have formed neighborhood watch systems. Some are called “watches” and usually have a crime prevention theme, and some are called “groups” and have a fire safety theme. Many of these groups may have become inactive and others still exist, although informally. Security is interested in reinvigorating any such groups and in offering to help start new ones wherever there is interest. If you are part of a group, or are interested in starting a group, please contact Pete at Security at (530) 432-1209.

We received quite a few calls this month about burn piles. With our previous wet weather we had seen a long stint where most days were burn days. Several days this past month were “No Burn” days and yet several of our neighbors were burning anyway. Even though burn permits are not currently required, one must still be aware of the “Burn Day” vs. “No Burn Day” designation. These are usually issued two days at a time and it is easy to check. There is a website and a phone number. Please check before you burn!

(530) 274-7928

Over the past month or so we have had an increase in calls in the area of Pepperwood, Lodgepole, Sugar Pine, and adjoining streets. The calls have involved teenagers behaving badly, and while minor in nature, the behavior is still unacceptable. We have identified several of the teens and contacted parents. We ask that residents in this area report any suspicious activity promptly.

It may seem like a small thing from a material angle, but this next one makes us very sad that someone would be so thoughtless… Sometime prior to Friday, February 14, someone defaced a memorial plaque that was installed on a bench at Meadow Park. A member’s beloved family member was memorialized on the plaque and someone put deep scratches in the memory message below the name. We understand that repairs are underway and with luck the plaque can be renewed.

On Sunday afternoon our officer assisted a resident and the sheriff on a domestic violence call on Roadrunner. Unfortunately our community is not immune from these problems and we see a fair amount of these calls. In this case the victim did not want anything done to the abuser for fear of becoming homeless. We have two comments. First, anyone becoming aware of such abuse should report it immediately. Zero tolerance is needed to bring about change. For the victim that is afraid to report, please know that there are resources for domestic violence victims, and temporary housing is one of them. Please stand up to the abuser. Your life may depend on it.

It is not too early to start thinking about the summer boating season. If you plan to bring a boat into the community this spring remember that you must plan on the quarantine process. If you have an intact green exit band you will be able to bring your boat in without quarantine. If not, you should plan on the quarantine timeline and leave 30 to 40 days from the time that you enter to the time you want to put the boat in the Lake. We suggest that you review Recreation Policy 9.25 which you can find on the Association website (www.lwwa.org) by clicking on “Association Documents” then go to “Governing Documents” and then select section 9 Recreation.

February activity by the numbers:

42 Notices of violation issued for speeding

9 Investigations of HOA rule violations

10 Complaints of barking dogs of which 3 resulted in violation notices

24 Complaints of loose dogs of which 2 resulted in violation notices

25 Reports of suspicious circumstances

17 Parking violations

23 Assists with medical calls

7 Public assists

5 Assistances to the Sheriff’s Office

Thanks for reading!

Pete Newell

pete@stonegateprotection.com

(530) 432-1209