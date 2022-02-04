Perfect Timing!

After our soaking storms, we have the perfect opportunity to clear defensible space around our homes.

Be Fire Wise New LWA Logo



It is safer to use chain saws, trimmers, mowers, and other power equipment. For Lake Wildwood residents another free green waste drop-off is planned for March.

Most lots have accumulated leaves and storm debris. If you are paying for yard waste disposal your bin is ideal for this kind of material. You’ll be surprised how quickly and easily you start to see progress if you make a point of filling up your bin every two weeks.

If your trees need work get estimates and get the work scheduled now. Many tree companies already have months of work on their books, and they only get busier as the weather gets better.

Next: Removing ladder fuels around your home.