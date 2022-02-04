Perfect Timing!
Defensible Space is a Winter Sport!
After our soaking storms, we have the perfect opportunity to clear defensible space around our homes.
It is safer to use chain saws, trimmers, mowers, and other power equipment. For Lake Wildwood residents another free green waste drop-off is planned for March.
Most lots have accumulated leaves and storm debris. If you are paying for yard waste disposal your bin is ideal for this kind of material. You’ll be surprised how quickly and easily you start to see progress if you make a point of filling up your bin every two weeks.
If your trees need work get estimates and get the work scheduled now. Many tree companies already have months of work on their books, and they only get busier as the weather gets better.
Next: Removing ladder fuels around your home.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
