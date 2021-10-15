Penn Valley Rotary Roundup

Fall is a great time for fellowship, giving thanks, and giving back. Penn Valley Rotary Club is working in all three areas…

Last week, Past President Pamela presented Penn Valley School District Superintendent, Melissa Conley, with books donated in honor of club speakers to the schools’ libraries. “Traditionally, we present a bookmark to each speaker we have at a club meeting. Then we purchase that same number of books, insert a book plate with the speaker’s name, and donate to our Ready Spring and Williams Ranch libraries. It’s part of our Literacy Matters project through Rotary,” explains Pamela.

Pamela donates books to Penn Valley School District

Photo submitted by Lindy Beatie

Fellowship and giving back was the theme of the recent Golf for Kids, a fellowship of golfers from both the Penn Valley Rotary Club and the Penn Valley Lions Club, each raising funds from donors to support youth programs. “Six golfers from the Rotary Club and six from the Lions Club solicit donations from their friends and business associates, and have a great day of golf,” says Gene Vander Plaats, the Penn Valley Rotarian who organizes this event. “We usually raise around $4,000, which underwrites our Rotary youth leadership program for eighth graders and sponsors Rotary Youth Leadership camp for two high school students.” This year, Gene along with Mike Dobbins, Mark Fleming, DeeDee Vierra, Bruce Feldman, and Danville Rotarian Steve McKae participated on the Rotarian side.

Watch for flyers for the “Plants for Polio” event hosted by New Life Landscaping. Brandon and his team donate $1 for each plant purchased on October 24. “This is Rotary International’s World Polio Day to increase awareness of Rotary’s drive to eradicate polio from the world and to fund vaccinations in countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan where polio still exists,” explains President Joyce Feldman.

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley meets at noon on the first and third Tuesday of each month at Players Pizza. Visit http://www.pennvallerotary.org for details on future meetings and projects.