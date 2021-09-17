Penn Valley Rotary donates for River Fire victims

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley and the Penn Valley Rotary Club foundation donated $500 each in support of the Nevada County Relief Fund for a total donation of $1000. Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek received the funds and thanked the club for their contribution. “We want to make sure community members feel supported,” explained Joyce Feldman, Rotary Club of Penn Valley president.





Donate your WOW points to Rotary Club of Penn Valley to support our school families

Each year, the Rotary Club of Penn Valley distributes holiday food baskets to families in need from our Penn Valley School District. Supplies for these food baskets are purchased through gift cards received from Holiday Market’s WOW points program. “We ask that the community donate their WOW points to the Rotary Club of Penn Valley at check out. We then receive $25 gift cards for every 1000 points, which we use to purchase turkey and holiday food items for 35 families from our community,” explains Nicole Van Vacas Gagnon, Holiday Food Basket coordinator for the Rotary Club of Penn Valley. For more information about this program, check out penvalleyrotary.org.