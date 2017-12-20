Penn Valley Rotarians join Local Schools in Holiday Food Drive Effort
December 20, 2017
Penn Valley Rotarians and local school officials gathered Tuesday and Wednesday to organize and package Holiday Food Baskets for the community's needy.
After packaging the canned and non-perishable goods, Turkeys were added and delivered to Ready Springs and Williams Ranch schools for distribution to the designated recipients.
Assisting in the annual event is Holiday Market and its "WOW point" system, in which shoppers offered up thousands of their individual "WOW" points to the effort. One shopper donated 18,000 points!
A Rotary Club spokesperson expressed gratitude and appreciation for the community-wide effort and philanthropy.
