Penn Valley Rotarians Honored

Penn Valley Rotary members honored with the Rotary International Foundation’s “Paul Harris Fellow” awards included (left to right) Mike Mastrodonato, Penn Valley Mini Storage, Karen Sartori, Tri Counties Bank, Karen McDonald, Bruce Golder, Darleen Won-Golder. Dan Halloran, Penn Valley Rotary Club’s Foundation Chair and Wyn Spiller, Past District Governor and District 5190 Foundation Chair conveyed the Paul Harris Fellowship pins. Congratulations to all!!

During their November meetings, member of the Penn Valley Rotary were treated two veterans sharing their stories. Stan Zabka, a World War II vet, shared his tails of his experiences that lead to a career in broadcast with Johnny Carson and the Tonight show. Retired Navy Captain Bob Kline shared his work on transforming the USS Midway into a spectacular Museum at the water front in San Diego. The club have both veterans a standing ovation for not only their military service, but their continued support of our military legacy.