Penn Valley Rodeo Kicks off Today

The 63rd Penn Valley Rodeo is back in the saddle for 2022 beginning today, May 20-21. After two years of postponement, and with many hurdles in front of it, the Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association Board is excited to host the largest event in Penn Valley again.

Paige Stone Photography

The beloved event is two days of action-packed CCPRA Rodeo, featuring the amazing athletic livestock and horses of Four Star Rodeo battling the CCPRA Cowboys and Cowgirls for points, cash and success in Bull Riding, Bareback Bronc, Saddle Bronc, Barrel Racing, Roping, and Steer Wrestling.

The Wild West Buckers will kick off the show with youth riding mini buckers, and the event will again feature Mutton Busting and a Calf Scramble.

Grand Marshall this year will be Gladys Martines in celebration of her many years of philanthropic efforts in Penn Valley, including Cowboy Christmas, lighting the downtown buildings in Penn Valley, and much more.

PRCRA and world class rodeo entertainer and barrelman/clown JJ Harrison will be back this year, joining our new announcer Anthony Lucia from Texas and sound man Michael Dwyer.

This year, the rodeo will feature local beer and wine, including Bull Mastiff Brewery products, along with vendors and a children’s fun zone which will include pony rides and a bounce house.

Many nonprofit organizations benefit from the Penn Valley Rodeo, including The Knights of Columbus who will be in the cookhouse providing the BBQ, The NU Football Boosters will work at the ticket booths along with selling hot dogs and hamburgers, Ready Springs School PTC covers the Snack Shack, Kare Crisis Nursery is served by Dr. Sarah’s pie booth, Penn Valley Little League will handle the parking, and Nevada County 4-H Horse Project will serve root beer floats.

The Rodeo Parade will be hosted by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the route runs from Western Gateway Park to the Rodeo Grounds.

Also new this year is a silent auction that will occur each night with two items to bid on, including on a twin bed Friday, a handmade commemorative quilt featuring T-Shirt graphics, and a battery-operated skill saw. On Saturday there will also be a queen-sized commemorative quilt featuring many years of Penn Valley Rodeo t-shirts. These quilts were lovingly sewn by local quilter Dena Ringen and donated as a fundraiser before the pandemic, and the Rodeo Board is proud to feature these works of art at the rodeo. Additionally, on Saturday the silent auction will feature a Henry Commemorative Rodeo Rifle.

The band for the rodeo dance this year will feature local Penn Valley band Angels and Outlaws.

The Penn Valley Rodeo Grounds requires constant maintenance, which is graciously provided by volunteers and generous in-kind sponsors who donate building materials. This year the rodeo was the grateful recipient of a grant from Nevada County that provided for the materials to make much-needed repairs to the bleachers and the bridge. The Rodeo Association is currently looking for a tractor to be donated or a grant to purchase one in order to make it more affordable to hold events.

Advanced tickets are available online at pvrodeo.com and also in person at the Tack Room, True Value Hardware Store, True Value Fence and Rach Supply, Java Dream, Bullmastiff Brewery, and Salon 174. Advance tickets will be $15 for adults, and tickets at the gates will be $20. Tickets for children 12 and under are $5, and kids under 6 are free.