Penn Valley MAC Update

For those of you interested in land use and development in Penn Valley, the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) is a great source of information, as well as a forum in which to advise the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on these issues. The MAC offers you this recap of its February 2022 meeting, as well as an invitation to join us.

At its February 17 meeting, the MAC heard a presentation from Nevada Irrigation District (NID) General Manager Jennifer Hanson, titled, “Nevada Irrigation District Update and Plan for Water Process.” Jennifer’s presentation started with a review of regional precipitation and snowpack to date. She discussed water storage levels in Bowman Lake, a higher elevation lake and, therefore, a good indicator of the overall system (which relies entirely on snowmelt). She pointed out this winter’s warmer overnight temperatures, which are contributing to snowmelt, and the lack of precipitation for much of January and February, which could portend lower reservoir storage levels later this year.

Ms. Hanson then dove deep into NID’s Plan for Water, which is a public collaboration process to determine the best ways to meet the community’s demand for water over the coming decades. After completing the 10 stages of the process, the district would then enter into master planning, develop longer terms plans for capital projects, as well as longer term operations planning.

Finally, she provided a quick update on NID’s proposed “E. George to Lake Wildwood Backbone Extension Pipeline Project,” which was discussed by the MAC in May of 2021. The water district is looking at making some changes to the timing and scope of the project but hasn’t yet made a final decision.

The MAC is seeking new members to fill two vacancies. The time commitment ranges from two to four hours a month. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month at 6 pm. Applicants must be a permanent resident living within the MAC boundaries (which you can see at this webpage, along with other MAC materials and the email signup tool: https://bit.ly/3qqVwCY ). To apply, go to mynevadacounty.com/PVMAC or call (530) 265-1480.