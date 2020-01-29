Penn Valley Hosts the 20th Annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run

The 20th annual Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run is Sunday, April 5, at Western Gateway Park on Penn Valley Drive. Many of you have set your sights on the 5K or 10K runs, or the 5K walk, as your New Year’s resolution to get moving and bring more fitness into your daily routine especially before Easter and summer activities kick off. This is a great way to use a dated commitment to keep you on track in your resolution.

The Daffodil Run is for the whole family and all ages:

— Free Kids Run for little ones ages 2–8. Parents will need to sign a waiver. That starts at 8:30 a.m.

— 5K and 10K runs and 5K walk start at 8:45 a.m. (Dogs OK in the 5K walk course.) The fees are $25 for all adults 15+, $12 for 14 years and under and include a sized pre-order t-shirt when received by April 1. After April 1, t-shirt included, if available.

Shirts for sale on April 5, while they last.

Online registration available at http://www.daffodilrunpv.com. You can pick up your packets, or register at the Buttermaker’s Cottage on Sunday, April 5, starting at 7:30 a.m. All walk or run courses start and finish at Western Gateway Park.

The 5K run leaves from Penn Valley Drive at the entrance to Western Gateway Park, travels towards Spenceville Road, right, and out to the entrance of the Sierra Mobile Home Park. Turn around and retrace your route back and finish in WGP.

The 10K follows the same course beyond the 5K turnaround to the Pilot Peak Winery driveway and retraces back to finish inside WGP. The 5K walk starts in front of WGP, follows the bike path along Penn Valley Drive, taking the dirt path into Ready Springs School. Two laps around the track and then follow the path behind the school and back out to the path on Penn Valley Drive, back to WGP. Volunteers and signs will help direct participants.

All of the entry fees and sponsor fees go back to our community to support Clear Creek School, Williams Ranch School and Ready Springs School. The run also supports the Penn Valley Rotary, Penn Valley Hi-Grader Lions and the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. It also supports Western Gateway Park. Additionally, funds raised go toward beautifying our area by providing daffodil bulbs throughout our community to bloom each spring. A Nevada Union senior who participates in the run may be eligible for the Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run Scholarship.

Check out the Daffodil Event Website at http://www.daffodilrunpv.com for more information, and notice and support the businesses and community members that support our event each year.