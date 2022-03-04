Penn Valley Daffodil Run Route Revealed

Gene Gilligan and Nicole Van Vacas Gagnon



The Penn Valley Daffodil Run is set for Sunday, April 3. It will have a new 5K/10K Run and Walk course. This is the perfect time and place to see if your fitness program is working. Or this could be the motivation to start your fitness program. Everyone is going to want to be a part of the inaugural running of the Penn Valley Daffodil Run on the new course.

The 5k and 10 K courses will start and finish at the cross walk on Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road across from Wildflower Nursery. The runners and walkers will start at 8:30 a.m. Packets can be picked up on the day of the race at Wildflower Nursery starting at 7 a.m. There will be no race day registration. Registration is online at daffodilrunpv.com. Parking for the event will be at Ready Springs School starting at 7 a.m. Honey and Cream will have coffee for sale and the Penn Valley Chamber will be selling a breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs, and sausage for $5 at the firehouse starting at 7 a.m.

The 5K and 10K runners will start together on Penn Valley Drive and run west to the Park and Ride, then turn around and head east back towards the start/finish line. The 5k runners will continue on Penn Valley Drive and return to the start/finish. The 10K runners will do the same, but on the return to the start/finish line they will turn right onto Horton. They will then make a LEFT turn onto Lasso Loop. They will run around Lasso Loop until they get to Horton again. They will make a left turn onto Horton and run out Horton to a designated turnaround point before Golden Star Way. The runners will run back on Horton and make a right turn onto at the same entrance onto Lasso Loop as they did originally. They will run Lasso Loop again and when they get back to Horton, they will go right towards Penn Valley Drive. Once on Penn Valley Drive, they will return to the start/finish line at Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road. The 5K walkers will walk out to the Park and Ride and return to the start/finish line along the bike/walk path.

Maps are available online to check out the route.

We are excited to hold the 2022 Daffodil Run on this new course. We will safely gather before the run in the parking lot of Wildflower Nursery.

Registration is $25 for adults 16 years and up and $15 for youth 15 years and under. Everyone will get a Tech T-shirt. We are excited to be having the actual run this year and to hold it on a new safer and, we think, flatter course. If you would like to be a sponsor and or if we can sponsor your business reach out to Lindy Beaty at lindybeaty@gmail.com or Gene Gilligan at geegill116@yahoo.com .