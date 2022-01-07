Penn Valley Business Represent in Best of Contest
Vote for your favorites today
It’s that time again; time to vote for your favorite people, places, and businesses in the Union’s 23rd annual Best of Nevada County contest! If you are looking to give Penn Valley some love in the popular contest, last year’s winners from the local area include:
CarpetPro – Best Carpet Cleaners
Penn Valley Mini Storage – Best Self Storage
Plaza Tire & Auto Service – Best Auto Repair & Service, Oil Change, and Tire Shop
S & S Dog Training and Boarding – Best Dog Kennell
Twelve 28 Kitchen – Best Fine Dining and Overall Restaurant
Other Favorites include:
Blue Cow Deli- Deli and Lunch
Buttermilk Bend Trail- Hiking Trail
Northridge Restaurant – Value Meal
Sierra Oaks Veterinary Service – Veterinarian
Western Gateway Park – Park and Place to Take the Kids
There are these selections and so many more on the ballot. So show your local businesses some love at theunion.com/bestof2021 today! Don’t delay because voting ends on January 15, 2022.
The Wildwood Independent Editor
