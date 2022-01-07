 Penn Valley Business Represent in Best of Contest | TheUnion.com
It’s that time again; time to vote for your favorite people, places, and businesses in the Union’s 23rd annual Best of Nevada County contest! If you are looking to give Penn Valley some love in the popular contest, last year’s winners from the local area include:

CarpetPro – Best Carpet Cleaners

Penn Valley Mini Storage – Best Self Storage

Plaza Tire & Auto Service – Best Auto Repair & Service, Oil Change, and Tire Shop

S & S Dog Training and Boarding – Best Dog Kennell

Twelve 28 Kitchen – Best Fine Dining and Overall Restaurant

Other Favorites include:

Blue Cow Deli- Deli and Lunch

Buttermilk Bend Trail- Hiking Trail

Northridge Restaurant – Value Meal

Sierra Oaks Veterinary Service – Veterinarian

Western Gateway Park – Park and Place to Take the Kids

There are these selections and so many more on the ballot. So show your local businesses some love at theunion.com/bestof2021 today! Don’t delay because voting ends on January 15, 2022.

 

The Wildwood Independent Editor

