Penn Valley Artist Earns Award in 40th Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction





Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 40th annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 266 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE art curator Jill Estroff has announced that Penn Valley artist Ingrid Lockhart has been recognized with an award after submitting her art to the annual juried competition.

Lockhart’s “Fern Medley” won a Juror Award in the Photography category. The piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s exciting to see so many artists participating for the first time in this year’s auction,” Estroff said. “Stellar jurors attracted both emerging and established artists along with California masters and returning favorites for our 40th anniversary. PBS KVIE is thrilled to shine a light on so many talented artists, bringing their work to a whole new audience. We’re so grateful for their support.”

A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on August 30. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 14.

Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank, a part of Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, and Sutter Health.

About PBS KVIE:

Broadcasting from California’s capital since 1959, PBS KVIE inspires viewers to explore the world and connect with their community through engaging experiences in current events, drama, history, nature, science, and more. As a member station of PBS, the most trusted media institution in America, PBS KVIE curates the best in educational television programming and online content available, reaching almost 1.4 million households in the nation’s 20th largest television market. PBS KVIE can be viewed in 28 of California’s 58 counties and brings our region the highest quality programming like “PBS NewsHour,” “Nature,” “NOVA,” and “Masterpiece,” and is also one of the leading producers of public television programming in the country with series like “America’s Heartland,” “Rob on the Road,” “Studio Sacramento,” “KVIE Arts Showcase,” and “ViewFinder.” For more information, visit PBS KVIE’s website at kvie.org.