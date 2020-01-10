Peace on Earth, Good Will to Men. Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me. Peace be with you. We are the world; we are the people, etc…… These are just a few of the many expressions of peace we have heard over the years. We have shared them in good faith, and truly believed in the concept that all people in the world could live in a state of harmony and peace. Where did it all go wrong?

There is no political statement being made here, just my expression of concern that I may never experience peace in our world during my lifetime. I don’t understand, I am confused, I am angry. Why can’t we achieve this peace everyone so longs for? What choices are we making to prolong the unrest in our world? How can we change this mentality that creates conflict rather than tolerance for those who have different philosophies and religions? Our world leaders need to step back from playing their little boy games of who has the most and/or the best toys. It is the young men and women who are paying the price in these conflicts, not the cronies calling the shots.

Breathe deep Breathe deep Breathe Deep

As my friend from Qi Gong reminded me, this is the year 2020.

This year is the perfect opportunity to use our 20/20 vision to see realities, what is true, what is right, and most importantly, how to find our way to this peace on earth we have so fervently strived to achieve. — Cathy Fagan