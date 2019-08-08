PC Club Going Strong Meeting Every Forth Monday

Howdy my LWW Peeps! Checking in after a long break.

The PC Club is going strong and meeting every forth Monday at 1 pm. in the Lake room of the community center.

I wanted to remind everyone that Internet based threats are still the number one way the average computer user is scammed. Sometimes resulting in significant financial loss.

Lately I’ve been recommending a two fold approach. A regular security program such as AVG, Webroot Security, or at the very least Windows Defender which comes with Windows 10, and a secondary Malware scanner such as Malwarebytes. (malwarebytes.com)

This combination gives you excellent coverage while surfing the Web and some peace of mind.

This is just one topic we cover regularly in our monthly meetings. We are a group of Beginner to Intermediate computer users and we would love for you to come check us out! Free snacks and coffee at each meeting and lot of helpful advise. Contact Greg Michna Club President with any questions. (530) 435-5161 lwwPCclub@gmail.com. Next meeting is August, 26th at 1 pm.