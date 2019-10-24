Parks and Rec—Celebrating the Season

The Parks and Recreation Committee invite you to join them in the following fun holiday events:

Redbud Garden Shop

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 10, 10:00–3:00 p.m.

Come join in the shopping fun — with 42 vendors and the “Redbud Garden Shop. Have lunch at Jeannie’s Cafe and enjoy a glass of house wine with your lunch. Beautiful raffle prizes from our Grass Valley area businesses and delightful handcrafted items for sale makes this a fun opportunity to spend a day with your friends. Come to the Sweets and Coffee Bar in the afternoon for tea and goodies! Rain or shine, we are ready to make this a special event.

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Join us at the Community Center Lake Room for hot chocolate and yummy cookies from our F & B Department, say hi to Santa and maybe some caroling.

At 7:00 Santa will lead us to the community Christmas tree and our new GM will pull the switch! Let the season begin!

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. seatings.

Tickets go on sale in the Dogwood Room Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., or until tickets are sold out. This is a first come, first served opportunity to purchase the tickets. Children 3 years and older $6.00/ Adult $10.00.