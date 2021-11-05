Pamper Yourself in Penn Valley

If you are in need of a little relaxation and pampering, you are in luck! Me Time Sanctuary is holding their grand opening celebration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, an open house for mingling and shopping local pop-ups, local bites and sips, chair massages with in-house Massage Therapist Danielle Lemonier, and dance performances by Yuba Dance Collective.

“It’s been almost an entire year since I opened the doors to Me Time Sanctuary, but due to all of the chaos surrounding Covid, an official grand opening was put on hold. Since then, a lot has happened, and the timing finally feels right to celebrate with our community and share what we’ve been putting our hearts into,” said Me Time owner Kellie Swallow. “I’ve spent the past year expanding and renovating our space, upgrading our service menu to add massage and body treatments to the skincare, waxing, and permanent makeup offerings, and have had so much fun selecting many new items for our self-care themed gift shop.”

Me Time offers a variety of facials that last from 45-90 minutes which can be purchased individually or in packages of three or six sessions. Massages run 60 or 90 minutes and can also be purchased in packages of three sessions. Kellie also does permanent make up and touch ups as well as full body waxing services.

Enjoy a dance, yoga, or Qoya class with Yuba Yoga and Dance at Me Time.

Photo by Christina Best Photography

In addition to the services, Me Time also hosts special events and is the home of Yuba Yoga and Dance, located adjacent to the spa space, which has allowed them to offer yoga and dance classes seven days a week, including a women’s movement practice called qoya. “Our two businesses have been a wonderful complement to each other, sharing a mission of creating a welcoming space that heals, empowers, and excites,” Kellie enthused. “I love the Penn Valley community, I love the women I have met and want to meet more. When you come into our space, the energy is very welcoming, comforting, and relaxing. It’s a self care sanctuary; it really is a place to come and rest and have us take care of you.”

Kellie has been working as an aesthetician in Penn Valley for four years, and is also a passionate and supportive esthetics instructor with over 12 years of experience. Her specialty is intuitive, result-oriented skin care, and her standard classes teach the ins and outs of her process and how to achieve the best results for various skin conditions while maintaining long term clients. Kellie is also a mom to a three and five year old, and loves connecting with other new moms. For those who want some “me time” at home, the location includes a gift shop with self care support for the home and bath; every item hand selected by Kellie. “It’s not just a spa, there’s so many types of self care that we want to make available and accessible in this area.”

The grand opening celebration on November 11 is free and everyone is welcome to just drop in, but RSVPs are always appreciated to help plan for food and drinks. You can send Kellie a text at 916-628-5314 to let her know that you plant to attend.

Me Time Sanctuary is located at 17487 Penn Valley Drive, Suite B102, and is open by appointment 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., seven days a week. There is also an Open House/Open Shop every Friday from 3-5 p.m. To learn more, visit metimesanctuary.com.