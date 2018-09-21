P-Ballers Score Big in Auburn Tourney

By Terri Nordby

PICTURED: Left: Victor Simon and John Carter; top center: Kim Rose and& Kim Smith; bottom center: Scott Merritt and Gene Cook; right: Scott Merritt and Kim Rose

Richardson Regional Park in Auburn held a two-day pickleball tournament Sept. 8–9, and several Lake Wildwood PB players played in this tournament and brought home medals.

Women's doubles silver medalists were Lake Wildwood's Kim Rose and Kim Smith on Friday.

The mixed doubles teams of Kim and Steve Smith, Gene and Sue Cook, Kim Rose and Scott Merritt, and Victor Simon and Missy Patton (Grass Valley) played on Saturday. Kim Rose and Scott Merritt brought home a bronze medal.

In men's doubles on Sunday, Chris Mason and Steve Smith went 5­–1 in their pool but just missed playoffs in a three-way tie. Rounding out our members were Bill Sikes and Bjorn Persson, Gene Cook and Scott Merritt, and Victor Simon and John Carter (Grass Valley). Gene and Scott took silver medals in the combined 4.0/4.5 division, while Victor and John were the gold-medal winners in 3.5. Congratulations to all!

Exercise, Study and Pickleball: Experts like to say the best form of exercise is whatever kind you'll actually do. However, a new study finds that people who participate in a sport that involves a team may be at an advantage over solitary exercisers. The social interaction involved in partner and team sports may compound the benefits of physical activity, including adding more years to your life, according to a recent study published by the "Mayo Clinic Proceedings."

"If you are interested in exercising for health and longevity and well-being, perhaps the most important feature of your exercise regimen is that it should involve a playdate," says Dr. James O'Keefe, a cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute and one of the co-authors of the study.

PB combines musculoskeletal and cardiovascular benefits and emotional bonding, which defines the maximum benefits of an exercise program. "You can't play PB without feeling like a kid again … its pure fun!" So if you ever need a reason to play more PB, remember you are doing it for your health!