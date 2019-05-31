Overwhelmed? Become empowered!

Knowledge is power and learning more about wildfires, thus reducing your risk, is empowering.

Many of us are looking for ways to be better prepared for a catastrophic fire like the Camp Fire that devastated Paradise and other areas. One way of reducing your risk from wildfires is to form a Neighborhood Group. We can make our neighborhoods safer!

Another way to become better prepared is to get an Emergency Alert Buddy.

Learn how to form a Neighborhood Group on June 13, at 7 p.m., in the Manzanita Room, Community Center.

Please RSVP jeffh9@sbcglobal.net.