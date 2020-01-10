Out With the Old—In With the New

Happy New Year to all. Let’s hope all of our 2019 golf goals were achieved or at least some of them.

The month of December was interesting for most and even more exciting for some. Dave Kedie shot a 79 at the young age of 79.

Kevin Jensen dropped in an ace on hole 16 with a nine iron from 150 yards. Four days later Dave McCallum drained an ace on hole 11. He too used a nine iron from 133 yards out. Congratulations to all of you. As for the rest of us, we should consider changing our name to Dave and go out to the garage and give our nine iron a little extra love.

December always brings us the annual holiday dinner.

Dustin and his team did a great job serving us a wonderful prime rib dinner. At the event, several members were recognized for their achievements. Dave Downing was recognized for being the Low Gross Player of the Year. Bob Trujillo won the Low Net Award. Terry Thelen and Bob Trujillo were co-winners of the Bartlett Cup and no this is not a memorial award.

January brings in a lot of new stuff.

Plans are well on the way to getting a new and well needed irrigation system. The rye grass is finally popping up and the course is getting some good water from the rain. Then there is the subject clearly most discussed, the new handicap system.

Everybody is talking about it. Frankly most of the discussion is negative. The main comment is that it is discouraging to the average player, especially in this community. To have a 450 yard par four just does not fit most of us.

The main conclusion coming from most of us is that we just have to follow our score and not how many pars or birdies we made. Five days into the new year, I made a sandy five on hole 4. “Yeah A Sandy Bogey”! Oh well, it’s golf and it beats working.

If you want to anything about the World Handicap System and how it was comprised, you can go to the USGA’s website and read all about it. Stop by the pro shop and you can pick up a sheet with the new hole handicap that will help you with posting until we get the new score cards. The main thing is, don’t let this new system keep you from being out on the course.

At the most recent tournament this month, we enjoyed a nice, cool but dry day. In the first flight, the winners were the team of Angell, Buckley, Ennis and Voss. In second was Carter, Jones, Keck and Dorfmeier. Flight 2 had the team of Bartlett, Cuff, Cross and Kruger winning followed by Farrell, Ryan, Vander Plaats and Weston.

In the scramble competition we had the team of Brown, Price, Dean and Armstrong. In second was the team of Turzak, Bloom, Duffy and Nolle. Congratulations to all of the above. The tournament added a new twist this month. We called it “Burgers and Brews” and it was received quite well. The idea was to add a more social element to tournament and it appears that it worked. We look forward to doing it again next month.

Currently there is a tight race going on the Bartlett Cup. Leading the race is Dan Bartlett at 250 points (but he doesn’t count because his name is on the trophy already and most think he is dead). Just behind Dan is Gene Vander Plaats with 240 and Dave Cross with 210.