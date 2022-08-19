Our New Logo Finally Appears

On June 8, 2022, the LWA Board of Directors formally adopted the “modified compass rose” as the new primary logo for Lake Wildwood Association. Our new colorful logo shown here is a combination of an updated compass rose with a contemporary representation of the sky, foothills, and sun rising over our deep blue lake. A solitary flag tells everyone we have a golf course in the community.

We will introduce the new color palette and logo slowly as we proceed through the brand rollout. First you will begin seeing the new logo on our digital media such as Facebook, Instagram, the website, eBits, and digital documents. Later it will appear on the letterhead, business cards, in TWI, and eventually appear almost everywhere in the community. Remember The Oaks logo (oak tree) will continue to appear at the Clubhouse and Golf Course. By making the changes gradually we will be able to reduce the costs of the change, so it is only done when replacement is required.

The change in logo is only a small part of our new branding strategy, which is best understood by reading our Branding Blueprint which you can find on our website. Over the past two years we (Member volunteers and staff who have participated in our branding work groups) have been building the Blueprint literally from descriptive words to a new color palette and tag line. From this process we developed a Brand voice that serves as a guide for all our communications. Our color palette comes from the uplifting colors of our community which our designers chose to describe Lake Wildwood. This logo and brand represent a promise of a beautiful and tranquil community that everyone can enjoy.