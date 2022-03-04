Our Branding Journey

Let’s start at the beginning. Branding is an expression of those who share a purpose, belief, place, or business idea. It’s designed to reflect who they are and their emotional ties.

Our LWA branding emerged from this property’s history and the explorers and gold miners who found their way here. And even though these pioneers increased its beauty and value by creating a deep-water lake where there had only been a creek basin, it remained unknown to most Americans.

So, it makes perfect sense that when Boise Cascade developed these 2,300 acres, they selected a symbol to express the idea of a hidden gem tucked among the foothills. If they had written a tagline, it might have read: “Find your way home to Lake Wildwood.” And so, the compass rose logo was born.

This branding served its mission well. Much has stayed the same in those 40 years, but much more has changed.

With each decade, our original members moved on as their children grew up and shaped their own generations. Our 2,845 lots bloomed with desirable homes. The original Clubhouse was torn down to make way for the new one—a true connoisseur’s delight. And our Golf Course became #1 in Nevada County; a popular place for residents, friends, and visitors.

What, then, has stayed the same here? The community’s firm belief in friendship, collaboration, and thoughtfulness, and a sense of laughter, learning, and playfulness that continue to be the foundation of who we are.

So What IS the Key to Creating the Right Brand for Today and Tomorrow?

As we’ve discovered, that’s a tall order. It’s like building a new home with all the comforts of Mom and Dad’s, but also the innovations that delight the eye as well as the spirit.

To help get us there, the Brand Strategy Group contributed their knowledge and expertise, and the CRC, Board, and Administration brought their business, branding, advertising, and entrepreneurial backgrounds to the table. Together, we considered three experienced graphic designers whose portfolios and pricing fit our goals.

During much of 2021, a working group representing the CRC, Board, Branding Group and Administration provided several rounds of feedback to hone in on the best solution. Once the Board approved, a Town Hall was held last fall to introduce the new branding. The community was not enthusiastic about the design.

At the Committee-to-Committee meeting held in January 2022, attendees were asked to vote on several different paths. Their input has helped illuminate our next steps, bringing our past forward and lighting our way to the future.

To this end, we are evaluating a new designer for the next round, who will create three designs based on the community feedback including:

1.A softer design emphasizing the elements of our beautiful landscape

2.A less corporate expression of the diamond logo

3.An updated version of the compass rose logo

The community will be invited to review and comment on these new options. Based on this input, the designs will be finalized and presented to the Board for final selection.

Once approved, a Branding Implementation Plan and Timeline will be written. Updating a brand is a staged process determined by need and budget. High visibility elements such as letterhead, envelopes, business cards, brochures, and website are a first priority. And although our front gate signage has high visibility, implementation will need to be carefully timed due to costs. Other elements such as vehicle decals, building entry welcome mats and the like will be budgeted as quickly as possible.

We’d like to thank all who helped shape this effort. Branding is an emotional process. A worthy brand is not arrived at quickly. We look forward to completing this creative work in the next few months and presenting LWA’s updated branding to our residents and local communities as well as those looking to live, play, and connect at Lake Wildwood.

Long Live The Oaks Logo!

A number of Members have expressed worry that The Oaks logo might change. The Board and branding team members want to reassure you that it won’t. Like these giant trees that grace our landscape, especially our Golf Course, The Oaks logo has a very long lifespan!