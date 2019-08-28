‘Open Mike’ Continues to Bring in Fans

The Oaks Open Mike night attendance on The Oaks Clubhouse Patio just keeps growing! More and more live music enthusiasts in our Lake Wildwood community came out Monday night, Aug. 26, to see the evening’s latest show.

Matching the fans increasing support level, a growing cadre of talented local acoustic singer/songwriters have been participating in the new venue — with many performers being Lake Wildwood residents!

Any way you look at it, our new Open Mike is transforming an otherwise slow Monday evening at the Clubhouse into a new happening entertainment venue, with folks enjoying good food, drinks, conversation and some impressive live acoustic-based music sets.

Kind of like listening to an awesome and cool “live music jukebox,” the eclectic 15-minute song set selections of the artists span popular well known cover tunes, country, blues, bluegrass, sing-alongs and good ‘ol standard melodies that many of us grew up with.

Unlike most Open Mike events, the audio mix is customized and adjusted in real time to match the performer’s voice and instrument. This helps ensure each singer sounds their best while creating an “easy on the ears” listening experience.

Open Mike is held twice a month on the second and fourth Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. Any interested performers should contact the host, Bernie T., by email or text at (925) 351-3672.

While there is no cover charge to attend The Oaks Open Mike night, many folks are learning quickly to arrive a bit early to make sure they get a good seat on the Patio.

The next Open Mike night is Monday evening, Sept. 9. Come on out and join the fun! 1