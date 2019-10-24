Open Mic Will Continue into the Holidays!

It began this spring as a “let’s see how it goes” effort to increase Monday night business for the Clubhouse. It is now becoming a successful continuing entertainment event for the community.

Scheduled twice a month (the second and fourth Mondays), local acoustic musicians/singers amp up their mojo during 15-minute song sets. Not exactly a recital, nor a concert, this Open Mic venue has enabled local Nevada County singer/songwriter talent to showcase their music to entertain a growing, attentive and supportive Lake Wildwood audience.

With an “easy-of-the-ears” live acoustic music emphasis, song selections include popular classic covers, country, blues, folk, rockabilly and original songs. Some in the audience have even gotten up to dance now and then when a song performer catches their vibe! And with the holidays approaching, don’t be surprised to hear some live Christmas tunes to arouse your holiday cheer!

Typically, half of the performers are Lake Wildwood residents. Others hail from around Nevada County. Oaks customers also enjoy tasty treats and drink selections offered by the restaurant.

Normally held on the Patio outside, the Open Mic will be moving inside the Clubhouse for the time being until new cold weather enclosures are put in next month. Once installed, these new enclosures, along with propane heaters, will help enable a comfortable experience for the Patio’s customers during the fall and winter months.

The next Open Mic is Monday, Nov. 11. The evening’s first set begins at 6:00 p.m.; sound checks start at 5:30 p.m. Plan to arrive a few minutes early to get a good seat. Performers interested in signing up for a song set should text Bernie Theobald, the Open Mic host, at (925) 351-3672. The sign-up sheet opens at noon the Friday just before the next Open Mic.