One-of-a-Kind Quilts Uniquely Showcase Past Rodeos

A wonderful collaboration between Louie Osterude, Don and Dena Ringen and Star Parker is being donated to The Penn Valley Rodeo as a Fundraiser: Two one-of-a-kind, handmade quilts.

The quilts started with past rodeo t-shirts from 1997 thru 2015 for the main quilt and 2017 and 2018 for the child’s quilt along with shirt sleeve chevrons, provided by Louie to Dena Ringen for the quilt squares. Dena stitched them together to form the basis, then added the borders, batting and backing, spending more than 200 hours on this labor of love followed by Star Parker stitching the work of art together using artistic stitching and details, spending over 12 hours. The group had enough shirts to create a child-size quilt featuring 2017 and 2018 along with sleeves as well as a queen-size quilt.

These wonderful quilts will be lasting art piece and symbols of the true generosity of the Penn Valley Community. The child-size quilt will be retained by the Rodeo Association and on display during public events in the Rodeo Museum while the queen-size quilt will be raffled off to raise funds for the Penn Valley Community Rodeo Assn., a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides fundraising opportunities for other local non-profits as well as local schools, provides scholarships for local high school seniors interested in pursuing a future in agriculture related industries and an annual scholarship for the Penn Valley Fire District’s EMT program.

Tickets for an opportunity to win this iconic work of art will be available at the rodeo and other events including those held by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce: $5 per ticket, only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket holder will be announced at the 2020 Penn Valley Rodeo held May 15 and 16.

For more details about the related fundraiser, see http://www.pvrodeo.com and also see Star Designs Longarm Quilting on Facebook.