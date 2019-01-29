On the Course—Resolutions for the New Year

Some of my New Year's resolutions have already gone by the wayside. Only went to the gym once so far in January.

Here at Lake Wildwood, we need to establish our Lake Wildwood New Year's "Golfing Resolutions." So here we go:

• Resolve that if you put something on the ground that you'll pick it up. Examples include broken tees, cigarette butts, wrappers, beer cans, divots and ball marks.

• Resolve that one time this year you'll share a cart with one of your playing partners. It's not that bad.

• Resolve that you'll play the orange tees on the front nine at least once. Bring a beginner friend when you do.

• Resolve that you'll drive your cart on the concrete whenever and wherever possible. Use the 90-degree rule, or the 78-degree rule. Whichever works best for you.

• Resolve that all pin placements are not bad ones. Some are just more challenging than others and you love a challenge.

• Resolve that you'll play a few more rounds this year than last year. Being out in nature is good for you and you can watch Netflix anytime.

• Resolve that you'll play with, and meet, different members this year. There are many new friends and faces here lately.

• Resolve that when you show up to play, you'll realize how lucky we really are. We have a great facility, in a great location, that is a great value.

It's the whole experience that makes golf fun and fulfilling. We fill our lives with lots of stuff and things, but the time spent with friends and family in a beautiful setting is what brings real joy.

Looking forward to a healthy and prosperous year at Lake Wildwood. As always, if you want to share your ideas for keeping Lake Wildwood great, please let me know. See you on the Course.——William F Hamilton, CGCS

Director of Agronomy