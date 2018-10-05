On the Course — Fall Falling and Over-seeding Seeding

Bt William F Hamilton, CGCS

Director of Agronomy

October 28

It's that great time of year when you wear fleece in the morning and turn on the air conditioner in the afternoon. These are the days the Chamber of Commerce brags about. The trees are beginning to turn and the foothills will soon be abundant in colors.

While the weather is still warm enough to stimulate growth, we'll be fertilizing the grass and planting ryegrass seed to develop a nice playing surface throughout the winter. As you well know, the perennial stand of green bermudagrass will turn golden after the first frost in mid-November. Our goal is to begin planting seed on Oct. 1 and finish no later than Oct. 12. Beginning next week, you will see the seeder out on the fairways drawn behind our orange tractor.

The problem for you the golfer is the fact that we will have to close the fairway that we are seeding so that we can meet our time goal. We cannot yield to golfers and get this over-seeding done efficiently.

If you have ever played winter golf in the desert, you know how good ryegrass over-seeding can be. The courses there are completely closed right now as the superintendents scalp the bermudagrass down to nothing and apply the seed globally.

We obviously don't have that luxury, so we have to do it while the game goes on. Our tractor method is the best win-win scenario that our budget will allow. The machine that we use roughs up the existing turf a bit to get the seed down to contact the soil. Seed that is suspended on top of the existing turf goes by a different name, turkey food.

After the seed has been sown, there will also be some daytime watering to germinate the seed. Watering will have to continue until the rains arrive. I hope that the rains come sooner than later. The lake dredgers hope for the reverse. Can't make everyone happy at the same time, but I really think that you'll enjoy the end product.

October 5

Overseeding has begun and we’re making some deliberate progress.. Some of the early plantings are already coming up. The key to the success here is to keep the seed damp during the process so it can germinate and manifest itself into real turf. The downside is having the ground damp and everyone driving over wet soil. To keep both golf and seed moving in a win-win scenario, we’ll have to close turf traffic (aka red flag) to various golf holes on an ongoing basis. This will allow the winter grass to mature unsmushed and you will get your rounds in, albeit under extremely moist conditions. Cart traffic and seedlings are not a plan for success. Time is of the essence in planting this seed. It has to get down to the soil before said soil gets too cold to stimulate growth. It’s all about the right conditions set forth by Mother Nature. I believe that you’ll like the end product as this is the grass you’ll be playing golf on for the next six months. The occasional rain does help the grass growing situation immensely. It does not facilitate the ability to drive onto the golf course turf though. Today is the first Red Flag day of the official 2018/2019 rainy season. Your cooperation with the “cart path only” request protects the golf course from unnecessary damages and tire rutting. It is under these conditions that we keep maintenance vehicles and mowers off of the grass as well. Please start checking into the “Golf Course Conditions and Frost Delays” tab on the LWW website for daily updates. I too, am trying to get back into the daily monitoring groove as the seasons are changing. There are no frosts on the horizon, but hole closures for overseeding and red flag alerts will be posted in the early hours of the day. The only thing constant is change.