On the Course

FROM THE PRO SHOP

Have you moved into Lake Wildwood recently and have questions about the Golf Course?

Have you wondered how to make tee times or what days and times are open for play if you're not in one of our four golfing clubs?

Have you thought about joining a golf club but not sure how to go about it?

Do you have questions about golf fees, frost delays, lessons or the practice facilities? Beginning October 6, you will have the opportunity to get all these questions answered plus any other questions you may have regarding golf in Lake Wildwood.

Everyone is invited to meet with Jim Knight, Lake Wildwood's PGA Head Golf Professional, for the opportunity to have all the above questions answered and more, plus a tour of the Golf Pro Shop and Practice Facilities. After the information and question session is over, everyone will have the opportunity to hit practice balls on the range with Jim Knight and with the other members of the golf staff. Jim and his staff will be on the range to answer any questions about the golf swing. Signing up is easy, just call the Golf Pro Shop at (530) 432-1163 and let us know that you will be attending. Everyone is welcome and there's no cost,but space will be limited. Don't worry if we are full one month because you will be first in line the following month. Upcoming Dates –October 6 at 1p.m., November 3 at 1p.m., December 1 at 1p.m.

Are you ready to get golfing Lake Wildwood?-October 15-19 we will be having a Get Golf Ready Golf Clinic.

Get Golf Ready is designed to teach everything you’ll need to play golf in just a few lessons.

Our golf shop staff will show you that there are lots of ways to play by combining fun, friends and fitness. Each session will focus on the various golf skills you will use while playing. In addition to learning the basics, you will be guided onto the Golf Course to put your skills into action in a casual, friendly setting. This clinic will consist of four one-hour lessons and then we will head to the Golf Course. If you are a beginner or just want a refresher on golf, this is perfect for you and the cost is only $125 per person. Each lesson will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Call the Golf Pro Shop and sign up yourself or as a group. Don't wait, space is limited.

AROUND THE COURSE

By William F Hamilton, CGCS

Director of Agronomy

You need to pick the right golf club if you want to score well on the course. You’ll also need to pick the right golf club if you want to play on a course next week. This one will be closed for cultivation on September 11, 12, and 13. Yes, it’s that time of year when “we just have everything looking good, and now we’re going to mess it up again!” A necessary evil it is to stay ahead of the traffic from your golf carts, our mowers, and nine push carts. Aerification ameliorates compaction. Compaction is good for road bases and foundations, but plays heck with growing plants. I have to believe that the turf coverage on the golf course has improved over the years of regularly scheduled coring and spiking. The summer bermudagrass seems progressively more dense and abundant than in previous years. This fall, we will be incorporating perennial ryegrass seed into the fairways to improve the winter turf density. The plan is to “drill” seed through the existing turf. We have a machine that incorporates the seed into the canopy and down to the soil. Once planted and established we should get a good crop of winter grass to play on during the late fall, winter, and spring. The downside of this process is that it is slow. That being understood, we’ll have to close off the occasional hole, or do a “temp” green so that the process can be completed in a timely manner. The other “user unfriendly” part of the deal is that there will be water involved to get the seed germinated. This means carts will be restricted to the paths on a hole by hole basis until the rye germinates and becomes established. We will have to irrigate during the day to keep the seed wet. The good news is that ryegrass germinates very quickly and you should be back on the grass is short order. This is an undertaking for sure, but with your patience, and our diligence, it should make for a great cool season experience.