Official Retirement Guarantee

According to the most recent issue of “Money” Magazine playing PB is a right of passage when you become officially retired. The November 22, 2019 article, “Are You Really Retired If You Don’t Play Pickleball” talks about how the game of PB is taking the over-55 community by storm.

While PB is not only for seniors, retired people have propelled its surge in popularity. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) estimates that an overwhelming majority of the players are 55 or older. The USA PB Association (USAPA) has seen a 650% increase in membership since 2013 and a 2019 report states that approximately 3.3 million people play PB!

News Alert: Unless you play Pickleball…

You are NOT officially retired!

It’s not an accident that PB has blown up among older people and retirees.

The Baby Boomers who are now of retirement age have spent many years participating in physical activities that have caused injuries to their bodies.

Now that they have the time to participate in sports, often their bodies are not cooperating. Retirees who suffer from bad knees or hips can find relief in PB, which doesn’t require the same athleticism as tennis.

The sport helps people who have otherwise had injuries from other forms of physical activities become mobile again.

While many people choose to move when they retire, choosing a community that offers PB helps to make the transition to a new environment much more enjoyable. PB is an easy game to learn.

While you can play the game as a single, most people play the game with a partner.

It is easy to go to a new area and play PB during drop-in sessions where no partner is needed. You just show up with your paddle and get into the queue.

The games are short, fast and fun. Waiting between games offers a time to socialize and make new friends. In LWW the PB club has drop-in 5 days a week, Friday night socials during late spring to early fall and many social tournaments and activities throughout the year.

If you are new to the LWW community, come out and learn about PB and if you have lived here for a long time and have been thinking about learning the game…make it a New Year’s resolution!

Find out why “Money” magazine says that it is the game for people who are “officially” retired!