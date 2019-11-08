Office Of Emergency Services: Power Outages

UNDER MUG: Sheriff Capt. Jeff Pettitt, OES Manager

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (NCOES) is advocating for what Nevada County currently needs:

The ability to get power to critical infrastructure (hospital grid, jail, gas stations, etc.) and keep critical communications going (911 Emergency Calls, CodeRED Evacuation Alerts, etc.).

“People spent a long time without power,” comments Captain Jeff Pettitt, NCOES Manager. Captain Pettitt spoke at the Coalition of Fire Wise Communities November 5th meeting.

He explains, “Nevada County is in Tier 2 and 3 high fire danger area, and we get power cut often and for a longer period of time,” adding the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has voted to send a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) requesting that regulatory actions include specific requirements for electrical utilities to:

1) Ensure cellular and landline communication services are maintained throughout every PSPS event,

2) Provide health and safety amenities, such as access to subsidized generators and oxygen to vulnerable populations and healthcare service providers for each PSPS event,

3) Ensure timely, accurate and consistent communication is provided to all utility customers and community stakeholders to mitigate undue financial hardship to residents and businesses, and

4) Require that PSPS events are targeted as precisely as possible so as to prevent unnecessary power interruption across broad regions.

OES is strongly advocating telecommunications utilities to have backup power systems. And, VoIP phone providers are requested to participate in providing phone service. The goal is to have all cell towers stay up. Internet up. Comcast, Sudden Link, Xfinity, etc., PUT POWERFUL GENERATORS IN and PROVIDE SERVICE.

Other businesses such as gas stations and grocery stores are getting generators so they can sell their goods. FREED gave Yeti 3000Watt batteries to power people who need medical devices.

What can residents do? Captain Pettitt says, “CALL and/or WRITE your service providers and request better service. Put in generators. Help push this issue.” We’re all in this together.