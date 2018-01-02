Obituary — Janet Sanzone-Berryman

Janet Sanzone-Berryman passed away on December 6, 2017 at Sierra Nevada Hospital surrounded by family and friends. She was 60 years old.

A memorial service will be held for her at 11 a.m., on December 16, 2017 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grass Valley. 235 Chapel St, Grass Valley.

Janet was born on April 12, 1957 in Brooklyn New York to Antonino and Antionette Sanzone. She was the youngest of three children (Dominic, Frank, & Janet). At three years old she moved to California with a large extended Sicilian family settling in San Jose. Janet would spend her childhood and teenage years in San Jose, where she graduated from Camden High School. After high school she moved to Clark Fork Idaho and then on to Alaska until 1976. After Alaska, Janet moved back to San Jose where finished her degree in dental hygiene from Foothill College. In 1986 Janet and most of her immediate family migrated up to Nevada County and settled in Lake Wildwood where she raised three sons, Robert, Steven, and John.

In 1998 Janet stopped practicing dental hygiene and started a new career in real-estate which she excelled in. In 2000 she married Neal Berryman with whom she would spend the rest of her life.

Janet was a beautiful person that worked hard for her family and put all others before herself. She was part of a large Sicilian family that remained close throughout her entire life. She was blessed with countless large family meals, parties and holidays. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. She contributed to the community in many ways over the years from being president of the little league to facilitating bingo night and being a part of the LWW security committee. She loved to travel with Neal and her friends while living life to its fullest. She fought hard until the very end and was a determined spirit. She was a wonderful person on many levels and the world is a lesser place without her. Janet was the matriarch of her family and an important part of the local community. Many people will dearly miss her.

She is survived by her husband Neal Berryman; mother Antoinette Sanzone; brother Dominic (Don) Sanzone; children Robert Lime, Steven Lime and John Schies III; grandchildren Conner Norlund, Melody Lime, Everett Lime, Cali Schies and John Schies IV. She was preceded in death by her father Antonino (Tony) Sanzone and her brother Frank Sanzone.