Obituary — Earl Langguth

Earl Leonard Langguth passed away at his home on May 31, 2018. He was 91. Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 18, at 11 a.m., at the Grass Valley United Methodist Church.

Earl was born on April 7, 1927, in San Diego, California, to Earl Chester and Kathleen Webster Langguth, their only child. He attended San Diego public schools through high school after which he was inducted into the Army, serving in Korea during the Occupation. Thereafter, he attended college at the Colorado School of Mines but left engineering to study physical anthropology at San Diego State. He then enrolled in the Graduate Faculties at Columbia University.

While attending San Diego State, Earl trained with a voice teacher to become a tenor soloist. After graduation, he decided to court his accompanist, Mary Luan Boyle, over the summer, which ultimately led to his sudden conversion experience on April 9, 1951, and becoming a dedicated Christian. He then resumed his studies at Columbia but, discovering a call from God to the ministry, left there to enroll in the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley. He received his Master of Divinity Degree (cum laude) and served for 47 years as a pastor in the Methodist Church. This included nine years of ministry in Grass Valley and ten years in Dinuba, altogether pastoring nine California churches. Earl also enjoyed pastor exchanges and teaching missions in British Methodist churches in England, Cornwall and Wales.

On December 28, 1952, Earl married Mary Lu, who became a Master Organist, and they had one child, Robert Leonard Langguth. The couple served together or separately in the cities of Earl's ministry for the 43 years of their marriage until his retirement at age 70 and her subsequent death from cancer in 1999. Having retired to Grass Valley and attending his former church there, he met Darleen McCarthy, and they married on April 27, 2002, a happy union for both.

Over his life, Earl enjoyed singing, photography and amateur radio. He also enjoyed writing poetry, novels and a fictionalized account of his conversion. The latter account was published in 2001, and he has since published three books of Christian poetry. A new novel is currently at the publishers.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Kathleen. He is survived by his wife, Darleen Langguth; son, Rob Langguth of Dayton, Nevada; one granddaughter and three grandsons; and six great-grandchildren, all of Nevada. He is greatly loved and will be missed by all his family in California, Nevada and Washington state and by many friends and colleagues.

Memorial contributions should be made to the Grass Valley United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.