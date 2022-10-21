Now Hiring!

Lake Wildwood is looking for servers, bussers, bartenders, cooks, and greeters. If you know of anyone looking for a wonderful place to work with great benefits, please have them fill out an application online or come in and get one.

We will be open for Monday Night Football with limited stadium fare. So, plan to take some time and enjoy the game with us. We will be open for the games every Monday for the rest of the season.

As you are all aware, these past few weeks have been very productive for our clubhouse, staff, and members. We are starting to see some minor changes in the Clubhouse and our dining operations. With those small little steps and improvements come some small challenges and bumps. Our biggest challenge is trying to get enough staff to fill our schedules. The shortage of food and beverage employees is a national issue, and it is shown to be the hardest industry hit with staff shortages, so it is not a Lake Wildwood isolated issue. Our dedicated staff is doing an amazing job and progress is showing. I ask that you all support and use our clubhouse dining often and enjoy.

With that said, I am asking that you take advantage of the survey we have sent out if you already haven’t. We have received well over 500 responses and would like to get more. In addition to the survey, we are asking that you fill out a comment card found at the Clubhouse and drop it in the box found by the main exit door. Members can fill out the survey by clicking logging into http://www.lwwa.org and clicking on Food & Beverage survey on the Member home page. The information received will be used to guide us in providing the best food and beverage experience we can and provide you with the services and food you would like to enjoy. Once we get the responses from this survey, we are going to periodically send out surveys requesting a wide variety of information to help us. I will be sending out a survey to our golfing community in the next week or so to get feedback on what you would like to see as a golfer in our clubhouse before and after your rounds.