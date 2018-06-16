NOTICE—Wildwood Aquatic Vegetation Control – Tuesday, June 19

We are planning a treatment for the control of aquatic vegetation on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 in Lake Wildwood.

We will first conduct a bathymetric survey of the lake. Following the survey, we will treat various problem areas throughout the Lake, as needed.

The Lake will be treated with the aquatic herbicides Aquathol K (active ingredient endothall) and Tribune (active ingredient diquat dibromide).

There are no restrictions against swimming or fishing, however, the Lake NO SWIM ADVISORY is still in effect. There is a 5-day irrigation restriction associated with Tribune.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 432-1170.